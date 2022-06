Also available on the nbc app

How do you deal with kids who are picky eaters? What's the best way to scare teenage daughters off dating for awhile? And why are toddlers so obsessed with potty humor? In celebration of Rad Dad Hour, Joel McHale and Kelly Clarkson tackle these tough parenting questions and more in a Q&A with Rad Dads in the audience.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 11 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

