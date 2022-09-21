Main Content

Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler Are Still Friends After Breakup

"It can work. You guys were friends before, you can be friends after." Jo Koy opens up about remaining friends with ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler and his ex-wife, and leading by example for his son when dealing with his breakups. Jo also dishes on his recent trip to Dubai and how great it's been going on tour with his son. His new Netflix standup special "Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum" made him the first comedian to sell out the venue for a record-breaking fourth time. Today also marks his fourth time on our show, earning him a coveted Team Kelly jacket.

Tags: Jo Koy, Kelly Clarkson, Chelsea Handler, breakup
