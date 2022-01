Also available on the nbc app

Newly crowned winner of "The Masked Singer" Jewel dishes on her new EP "Queen of Hearts," filled with the covers she performed on the show. She also teases her upcoming album is more of a soul record, a change of pace for her as a singer-songwriter. Tune in tomorrow for more with Jewel.

Available until 12/16/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 2 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

