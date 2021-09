Also available on the nbc app

Before her first birthday, Jessie Ennis went to more concerts than some people do in a lifetime. The "Mythic Quest" star reveals that her parents were huge Grateful Dead fans, so she spent much of her early years on the road and at concerts. She even shares an adorable photo of her potty training on the side of the road.

