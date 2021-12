Also available on the nbc app

Most of Jeremy Renner's acting work is too mature for his 8-year-old daughter Ava to watch, but the opportunity to bring her to the premiere of his new Disney+ series "Hawkeye" was the highlight of his career. Jeremy also reveals how he's working with fire departments in Lake Tahoe to build a new fire station, and dishes on the time he sang backstage while Sam Rockwell lip-synced in karaoke.

