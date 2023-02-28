Jenny Slate dishes on the moment she learned her film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" was nominated for an Academy Award, and admits that receiving the honor was beyond her wildest dreams as an actor. Jenny also shares how she honored her grandmothers' incredible outlooks on life in the film. Jenny also dishes raising lazy rental chickens with her husband, and her daughter going through an "inspirational twos" phase.

