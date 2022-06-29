Idris Elba Accidentally Punched Deon Cole
CLIP 06/30/22
Main Content
"I'm going to be brave for love!" Jenny Slate reveals riding bikes is one of her biggest fears, and shares the hilarious story of when she rode a broken bike without a helmet across Amsterdam to impress her now-husband. Charlie Day also performs an impromptu serenade of his go-to karaoke song, Gladys Knight's "Midnight Train to Georgia," and Katie Lowe admits her "knees were shaking" the first time she met her celebrity crush, Keanu Reeves.