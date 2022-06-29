Also available on the nbc app

"I'm going to be brave for love!" Jenny Slate reveals riding bikes is one of her biggest fears, and shares the hilarious story of when she rode a broken bike without a helmet across Amsterdam to impress her now-husband. Charlie Day also performs an impromptu serenade of his go-to karaoke song, Gladys Knight's "Midnight Train to Georgia," and Katie Lowe admits her "knees were shaking" the first time she met her celebrity crush, Keanu Reeves.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson