Jennifer Love Hewitt is starting the new year with some resolutions! She admits that she never learned how to ride a bike as a kid, so she's changing that by riding an adult tricycle. She also talks about her show "9-1-1" and how her daughter thinks she’s a real 9-1-1 operator. She and Kelly also chat about the struggle of being working moms, and Jennifer shares a story of when she started leaking breast milk at a restaurant while meeting with an agent.

Available until 01/15/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson