Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Love Hewitt Leaked Breast Milk At Fancy Restaurant

CLIP01/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Love Hewitt is starting the new year with some resolutions! She admits that she never learned how to ride a bike as a kid, so she's changing that by riding an adult tricycle. She also talks about her show "9-1-1" and how her daughter thinks she’s a real 9-1-1 operator. She and Kelly also chat about the struggle of being working moms, and Jennifer shares a story of when she started leaking breast milk at a restaurant while meeting with an agent.

Available until 01/15/22
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S2 E010 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.