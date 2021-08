Also available on the nbc app

Kelly checks in with Jennifer Garner to see if she has kept her promise to name one of her chickens Kelly Cluckson. Although the Yes Day star has yet to do so, she swears that she was not joking around and vows to make good on her promise.

S2 E0 2 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

