Jeff Goldblum was definitely a prankster as a kid! Jeff tells Kelly Clarkson and Ilana Glazer that when he was a kid, he would go up to strangers and pretend that he knew them. Ilana and Kelly debate his bold moves as a kid, and Jeff dishes on his early acting methods. Tune in to the show for more with Jeff and Ilana.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson