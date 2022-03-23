Also available on the nbc app

It's hard to imagine, but Jeff Foxworthy wore a suit and tie while working at IBM fixing machines before starting his acclaimed comedy career. He reveals that everything changed after his IBM colleagues entered him in his first-ever comedy contest, which he won, AND met his wife all in the same night! Jeff dishes on his first solo comedy special in 24 years "Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days" on Netflix, talking about his family in his act, and shows off his secret art skills. Kelly also signs a baseball to add to Jeff's 500+ autographed baseball collection.

Kelly Clarkson

