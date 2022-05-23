Also available on the nbc app

Jean Smart shares what to expect from Season 2 of her hit HBO Max comedy "Hacks," and jokes that torturing her co-star Hannah Einbinder's character Ava is her "favorite thing in the world." Jean also dishes on her surprising family connection with the Salem witch trials, going to an elderly strip club with Tim Blake Nelson, and working with "a lot of naked extras" during some wild party scenes in Damien Chazelle's upcoming movie "Babylon."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson