"Even when you're married, you have to have a girlfriend/boyfriend relationship with your companion!" J.B. Smoove dishes on recently celebrating his 15-year anniversary with his wife, and shares the importance of always courting your spouse. J.B. also reveals that having love and support from a companion is the No. 1 thing you need in the entertainment business. Tune in today for more with J.B. Smoove.

