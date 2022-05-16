Last week, Kelly received the sweetest Mother's Day gift from actor Dulé Hill: a copy of his wife Jazmyn Simon's new children's book "Most Perfect You." Today Jazmyn dials-in and shares the inspiration behind her first children's book, and her hopes that the story reminds kids and their parents that they are absolutely perfect exactly the way they are. Pilot Pen awards one lucky audience member $1,000. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive