Jay Leno shares a hilarious story about when President Joe Biden was on "Jay Leno's Garage," and he watched the president "burn rubber" in his vintage Corvette while the Secret Service yelled, "Slow down! Slow down!" Jay also dishes on the new season of his comedy game show "You Bet Your Life," his distaste for the latest technology, and his wife's hilarious double standard with television.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight