Jay Leno Surprises All-Female Lowrider Car Club

Dueñas Car Club is an all-female lowriders group in Sunnyvale, California. Founder Angel grew up loving lowriders, but never felt like she belonged in the male-dominated car clubs in her community. So she set out to create the all-female club Dueñas ("female owner" in Spanish) to prove that women don't want to be in the passenger seat anymore. Kelly's "official show mechanic" Jay Leno makes a surprise visit, and gifts Dueñas Car Club with $5,000 worth of Snap-on Tools, a detailing kit, and an invite to Jay's garage.

