Jay Leno knows how to rev that engine! Jay regales Kelly Clarkson with a steamy story about how he tried to recreate his first romantic encounter with his wife in the 1955 Buick Roadmaster where the magic first happened, but things didn’t quite go as planned. Kelly can’t help but laugh at the funny tale! Tune in to the show for more with Jay Leno.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson