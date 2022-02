Also available on the nbc app

Jay Leno blesses us with his presence once again as guest host of The Kelly Clarkson Show! Since leaving "The Tonight Show," Jay gets to do more with his wife, including visiting stores he's never heard of before. In today's opening monologue, Jay shares his surreal experience watching women purchase empty boxes at The Container Store. See Jay next as the host of "You Bet Your Life."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 2 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

