Jay Ellis Dishes On 'Awkward' Intimate Scenes With Alison Brie While Husband Dave Franco Directs

CLIP02/01/23

"Are you sure? ...it feels like I'm really close to your wife man!" Jay Ellis dishes on teaming up with power couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco in their new Amazon Prime Video rom-com "Somebody I Used To Know," and gets real about how awkward it was filming intimate scenes with Alison while her husband Dave directed. Jay also dishes on creating personas for himself during his military brat upbringing, and streaking across campus during college. Jay also reflects on the legacy of "Insecure" for opening up doors for more Black stories in TV.

Tags: jay ellis, Kelly Clarkson, Dave Franco, alison brie
