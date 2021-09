Also available on the nbc app

Jason Biggs thinks his three and six-year-olds are hilarious, but he doesn't want them to go into acting... yet anyway. Biggs started his acting career working in fast food commercials at the age of five, and can't imagine his little ones dealing with agents and working professionally already. He also shares his guaranteed method to get his kids to laugh — spoiler alert: potty humor.

