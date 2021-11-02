Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery Reveal Who Messes Up Most During Their Cabaret Act

CLIP11/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery have taken their singing talents to the stage in their cabaret act "Two Lost Souls," but which soul gets lost more often while performing? Jane is quick to call Kate out, but Kate says she just likes to "keep things fresh." They dish on how the show came to be, what kind of music they play, and which songs make them cry. Spoiler alert: Jane has a soft spot for "Puff The Magic Dragon."

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: jane lynch, Kate Flannery, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E08 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.