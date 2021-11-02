Jane Fonda Reveals Best MLB Stadium Hot Dog In The Country
CLIP 07/14/22
Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery have taken their singing talents to the stage in their cabaret act "Two Lost Souls," but which soul gets lost more often while performing? Jane is quick to call Kate out, but Kate says she just likes to "keep things fresh." They dish on how the show came to be, what kind of music they play, and which songs make them cry. Spoiler alert: Jane has a soft spot for "Puff The Magic Dragon."