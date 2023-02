Jane Lynch reveals she almost called it quits on acting in the year 2000, right before her career took off with the film "Best In Show," and discusses with Kelly what it really means to "make it" in your profession and in life. Jane also dishes on bringing back her comedy series "Party Down" after a 13-year hiatus, getting baking advice from Trisha Yearwood on Twitter, and avoiding Mardi Gras celebrations.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 02/21/24