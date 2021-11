Also available on the nbc app

Since Harry Potter is the only series that has sold more books than Jamie Oliver in the UK, he decided to "go and get Hogwarts" for himself. Jamie's rustic British manor is straight out of a Jane Austen novel featuring its own moat and even a recording studio. Jamie reveals his plans to open a section of the house to the public someday with a restaurant, bakery and cookery school.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson