Jamie Lee Curtis created her podcast "Good Friends" during the pandemic because she realized true friendships are what get us through the hardest times. Kelly and Jamie dig into how friendships change as you get older, plus the story behind Jamie's tiger Instagram photo. Jamie also surprises Kelly with gifts from her "My Hand In Yours" line, which supports Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

