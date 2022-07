Who needs expensive lip injections when you can get bit by a scorpion on the face? "Jackass" newcomer Rachel Wolfson reveals her worst injury while filming "Jackass Forever," and how she ended up landing a spot in the film after Johnny Knoxville slid into her DMs. Rachel also dishes on growing up as the black sheep in her family full of lawyers.

