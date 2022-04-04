Also available on the nbc app

Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, Maria Bakalova and Iris Apatow had to go through rigorous dance training to prepare for their hilarious TikTok dance routines in the new Netflix comedy "The Bubble." Iris reveals their dance instructor gave everyone a pop star alter ego, and that her job was to live up to Brittney Spears' standards, while Keegan's was to harness the power of Patti LaBelle. Tune in today for more with the cast of "The Bubble."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 2 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution