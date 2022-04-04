Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Iris Apatow Reveals Britney Spears Was Her TikTok Dance Alter Ego For 'The Bubble'

CLIP04/04/22
Also available on the nbc app

Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, Maria Bakalova and Iris Apatow had to go through rigorous dance training to prepare for their hilarious TikTok dance routines in the new Netflix comedy "The Bubble." Iris reveals their dance instructor gave everyone a pop star alter ego, and that her job was to live up to Brittney Spears' standards, while Keegan's was to harness the power of Patti LaBelle. Tune in today for more with the cast of "The Bubble."

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Iris Apatow, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears
S3 E02 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.