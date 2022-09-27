Main Content

Iowa moms Tamara and Brandy made their annual girls' trip extra memorable this year by surprising their servers with huge tips! The moms dial-in and share how they traveled across Illinois with the goal of spreading kindness and helping change people's lives. Pilot Pen gives Tamara and Brandy $1,000 to help with their next road trip. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

