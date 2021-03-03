Also available on the nbc app

When Patti Patton-Bader's son Brandon was deployed to Iraq, she started sending him personalized care packages. She quickly realized that more needed to be done to help her son and the other soldiers who lacked support and supplies. This inspired her to start the non-profit Soldiers' Angels, which provides aid to soldiers, veterans, and their families. Kelly speaks with Patti, CEO Amy Palmer, and an army veteran named Cheryl Moody. Kelly's friends at Pilot Pens want to celebrate Soldiers' Angel's mission, so they award them $5,000.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson