Inmates Raise $30,000 To Put Student Through School

On Lisa Ling's show "This Is Life with Lisa Ling," she discovers a program that brings high school students and inmates together to read literature. One particular student named Sy made such an impression that the inmates pulled together what little money they had to donate $30,000 for his school fees. Kelly chats with Sy and a former inmate Jason to hear how this program has positively impacted the students and the inmates.

