Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Indiana Neighborhood Delights Kids With Genius Eye Spy GameGood NeighborDigital Exclusive

CLIP05/24/20
Also available on the nbc app

Folks in the Sunnymede area of South Bend, Indiana are turning a normal neighborhood stroll into a fun game. Residents are taking part in a "Walking Eye Spy" activity, an interactive scavenger hunt that kids can participate in while maintaining social distance. People decorate their windows or front yards according to a daily theme, and kids can spot the decorations from the sidewalk and explore their neighborhood in a brand new way.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S1 E02 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.