Robert Irwin Reveals What’s Next After Turning 18!
CLIP 02/19/22
Main Content
Folks in the Sunnymede area of South Bend, Indiana are turning a normal neighborhood stroll into a fun game. Residents are taking part in a "Walking Eye Spy" activity, an interactive scavenger hunt that kids can participate in while maintaining social distance. People decorate their windows or front yards according to a daily theme, and kids can spot the decorations from the sidewalk and explore their neighborhood in a brand new way.