Idina Menzel Shares Hack To Overcome Performance Anxiety

CLIP05/18/22

Idina Menzel opens up about turning 51, growing more neurotic with age, and how becoming a mom has helped her feel less pressure to be perfect all the time. Idina also dishes on bringing her son to "Wicked" for the first time, how she is teaching kids to embrace their uniqueness with her new children's book "Loud Mouse," and her new fashion line Encore that combines her relaxed Los Angeles vibe with her confident New York chic style.

Tags: Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson
