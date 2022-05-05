Main Content

Husband-Wife Army Vets Create Black History Comic Book Series

05/05/22
Army veterans and husband and wife Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are co-founders and authors of Black Sands Entertainment, the largest Black-focused indie comic book publishing house in the country. Manuel and Geiszel share how they transitioned from the military to the world of comic books, and how their top title "Black Sands, the Seven Kingdoms" is shining a light on the rich ancestry of the African Diaspora. Manuel and Geiszel also dish on how their company is helping the next generation of Black creators through online courses, publishing competitions, and school activities.

