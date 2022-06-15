Also available on the nbc app

Since 1996, the Alexandria House in Los Angeles has provided safe and supportive transitional housing for homeless single mothers and their children. Founder Judy explains how the housing crisis in LA and the pandemic have brought new challenges to Alexandria House, and former resident Felicia shares how the home helped change her life. They also share some of the celebrity support they've received, including Kim Kardashian catering Mother's Day lunch, Naya Rivera volunteering for childcare, and even a Justin Bieber music video. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Alexandria House.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

