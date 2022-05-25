We have teamed up with Red Nose Day to showcase educators providing life-changing support to underserved students, like Claudia from Start Early, Educare Chicago. Claudia became a teacher when her own son was diagnosed with developmental issues, and has spent the last 29 years helping kids learn about their feelings and build emotional skills thru activities like baby doll circle time. To honor this Best In Class educator, Kelly surprises Claudia with a 7-day trip to the Maldives. For more amazing stories like this one, tune in to NBC's Red Nose Day Special Thursday May 26 at 8p.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight