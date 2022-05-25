Main Content

Huge Surprise For Chicago Teacher Helping Kids Understand Emotions

CLIP05/25/22

We have teamed up with Red Nose Day to showcase educators providing life-changing support to underserved students, like Claudia from Start Early, Educare Chicago. Claudia became a teacher when her own son was diagnosed with developmental issues, and has spent the last 29 years helping kids learn about their feelings and build emotional skills thru activities like baby doll circle time. To honor this Best In Class educator, Kelly surprises Claudia with a 7-day trip to the Maldives. For more amazing stories like this one, tune in to NBC's Red Nose Day Special Thursday May 26 at 8p.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, teacher, red nose day
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.