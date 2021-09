Also available on the nbc app

Huey Lewis tells Kelly Clarkson that he was diagnosed with Meniere’s Disease 30 years ago and until recently, most of his hearing loss was relegated to one ear. But now that his hearing loss has advanced to both ears, Huey says it's nearly impossible to hear music the same way he used to. Tune in to the show for Huey's full interview.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson