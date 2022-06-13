Also available on the nbc app

Class is almost over at Iron Chef University, which can only mean one thing – it's time for dessert! Culinary Master Gabriela Cámara from "Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend" shows Kelly how to make one of her favorite childhood sweets: dessert quesadillas with quince paste, a thick sweet jelly made from the fruit of the same name. Pilot Pen donates $1,000 to No Kid Hungry. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBC Universal