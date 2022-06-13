Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

How To Make 'Iron Chef' Gabriela Cámara's Dessert Quesadilla With Sweet Quince Paste Recipe

CLIP06/13/22
Also available on the nbc app

Class is almost over at Iron Chef University, which can only mean one thing – it's time for dessert! Culinary Master Gabriela Cámara from "Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend" shows Kelly how to make one of her favorite childhood sweets: dessert quesadillas with quince paste, a thick sweet jelly made from the fruit of the same name. Pilot Pen donates $1,000 to No Kid Hungry. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Iron Chef, Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gabriela Camara
S3 E03 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBC Universal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.