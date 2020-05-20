Also available on the nbc app

Just call Eugene Levy, master chef! The "Schitt's Creek" star teaches Kelly Clarkson and Alyson Hannigan how to make his famous egg salad sandwich from his mother’s recipe, and it’s safe to say that it is egg-cellent. Eugene uses eggs from Alyson’s chickens and veggies from Kelly’s rooftop garden but has one cardinal rule about adding relish to the dish. Tune in to the show for a cooking demo you won’t want to miss.

