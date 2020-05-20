Main Content

How To Make Eugene Levy's Famous Egg Salad Sandwich With Alyson Hannigan And Kelly Clarkson

05/19/20
Just call Eugene Levy, master chef! The "Schitt's Creek" star teaches Kelly Clarkson and Alyson Hannigan how to make his famous egg salad sandwich from his mother’s recipe, and it’s safe to say that it is egg-cellent. Eugene uses eggs from Alyson’s chickens and veggies from Kelly’s rooftop garden but has one cardinal rule about adding relish to the dish. Tune in to the show for a cooking demo you won’t want to miss.

