Also available on the nbc app

Becca Stevens, founder of the woman-powered organization, Thistle Farms, gives a quick and easy tutorial on how to make hand sanitizer at home. Ingredients: Isopropyl Alcohol (62%) Vegetable Glycerin Aloe Vera Leaf Juice Immunity Essential Oil Blend: Eucalyptus Oil, Spearmint Leaf Oil, Lavender Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Clove Flower Oil, Oregano Note: Please click here for the CDC’s guidelines on proper use of hand sanitizers: https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/pdf/hand-sanitizer-factsheet.pdf

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson