How To Identify Real Extra Virgin Olive Oil With Expert David M. Neuman

CLIP04/27/22

Did you know there can be a lot of mislabeling at the grocery store when it comes to extra virgin olive oil? Lucky for us, one of the three trained professional olive oil tasters in the U.S. wrote a new book to help anyone tell the difference between a fresh extra virgin olive oil and a knockoff. "Extra Virgin Olive Oil: The Truth In Your Kitchen" author David M. Neuman dials-in and shares how to taste and smell olive oil to make sure it is genuine.

