Sharon Richardson from Long Island, New York, was incarcerated for 20 years, but when she was released in 2010, she hit the ground running and started a career as an entrepreneur. She launched Just Soul Catering and Reentry Rocks, two organizations that help former female inmates get jobs in the food or catering industry. Then, she shows Kelly how to make summer shrimp soul tacos.

