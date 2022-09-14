Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Hillary Clinton Reveals Her Most Gutsy Decision Ever

CLIP09/14/22

"I made the right decision for me — I have no regrets." Reflecting on an episode of her new Apple TV+ series "Gutsy" and her decision to stay married, Hillary Clinton talks with Kelly about going through personal struggles in the public eye. Hillary stresses the importance of making the decision that is best for you when it comes to relationships, whether that be to stay or to leave. Tune in today for more with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

NRS3 E0 2 minTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton, gutsy, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.