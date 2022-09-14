"I made the right decision for me — I have no regrets." Reflecting on an episode of her new Apple TV+ series "Gutsy" and her decision to stay married, Hillary Clinton talks with Kelly about going through personal struggles in the public eye. Hillary stresses the importance of making the decision that is best for you when it comes to relationships, whether that be to stay or to leave. Tune in today for more with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

NR S3 E0 2 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight