Pilot Pens joined us in celebrating the power of writing! No one understands this notion better than 6th grade teacher Rich Palmgren who challenged his students to write letters to their future selves in high school. The story was featured in the documentary "Dear Future Me," which followed Mr. Palmgren's students on their journey from writing their letters to opening them up six years later. Kelly chats with two students: a high school student name Auri who grew from the insecurities she wrote about in her letter, and Tommy, a former student, whose 1997 letter he opens for the first time! Try writing a letter for your future self!

