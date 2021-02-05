Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

High Schoolers Open Letters They Wrote To Themselves In 6th Grade

CLIP02/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Pilot Pens joined us in celebrating the power of writing! No one understands this notion better than 6th grade teacher Rich Palmgren who challenged his students to write letters to their future selves in high school. The story was featured in the documentary "Dear Future Me," which followed Mr. Palmgren's students on their journey from writing their letters to opening them up six years later. Kelly chats with two students: a high school student name Auri who grew from the insecurities she wrote about in her letter, and Tommy, a former student, whose 1997 letter he opens for the first time! Try writing a letter for your future self!

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, High Schoolers
S2 E012 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.