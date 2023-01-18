Miami high school teacher Spaddy was recently Miami high school teacher Spaddy was recently nominated by NBC 6 South Florida for NBC Local station partner’s ongoing PAWSitively Good Award for running an animal rescue out of her classroom for the past two decades. running an animal rescue out of her classroom for the past two decades. Spaddy and Pace High School principal Ana share how the Pace Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) encourages students to foster empathy by bringing in stray animals they've found in their community, and help find them new homes. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Spaddy and PAWS. Learn more about The PAWSitively Good Awards: pawsitivelygoodawards.com.

