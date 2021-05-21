Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

High School Student Raises $25,000 To Give Kids New Shoes

CLIP05/21/21
Also available on the nbc app

When Sam Bregman realized that many kids at a local school couldn't afford new shoes, he went above and beyond to change that. Sam teamed up with the non-profit Shoes That Fit and raised $15,000 to give shoes and socks to students in need. When Pilot Pens heard that Sam had raised an additional $10,600, they awarded him $1,000 to help even more students feel confident with a new pair of shoes.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S2 E04 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.