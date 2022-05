Also available on the nbc app

"You know what...If I get the chance, I will twerk." Henry Winkler couldn't say no to his granddaughters when they asked him to be in their TikTok video, saying "I never thought I would, but when you are shamed into it, you do it." Henry also dishes on his excitement to babysit his five-month-old granddaughter, and teases the darkest season yet of "Barry."

Available until 04/28/23

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 6 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

