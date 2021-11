Also available on the nbc app

Helen Hunt wants a do-over for her 1998 Oscar speech! She describes accepting the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "As Good As It Gets" as "somewhere between blackout and codependence" that she didn't thank someone. She admits she would like to go back and not care so much, so Kelly gives her that opportunity on the show and her new speech is therapeutically brief.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson