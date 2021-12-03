Main Content

Harvest Home Transforms The Lives Of Homeless Pregnant Women And Children In Los Angeles

Harvest Home is a residential program providing housing and support for homeless pregnant women and their children in Los Angeles. Executive director Sarah Wilson shares how Harvest Home has impacted over 600 families throughout its 35-year history, and announces their expansion plans for a second location that will triple their housing capacity. Harvest Home alumni Alex joins the show to share how the program helped her get back on her feet during her pregnancy after suffering from gambling debt and addiction.

