Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Halsey Fights Writer's Block By Making Regrettable Decisions

CLIP09/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Sitting down and staring at a blank page is no easy task when starting a writing project, especially when millions of fans are eager to hear what you have to say. Halsey and Kelly each share their process for writing new songs, and Halsey's hack for overcoming writer's block involves some regrettable decisions. They also discuss the importance of staying true to your own experiences. Check out their never before seen conversation!

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Halsey, Kelly Clarkson
S2 E07 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.