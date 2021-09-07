Also available on the nbc app

Sitting down and staring at a blank page is no easy task when starting a writing project, especially when millions of fans are eager to hear what you have to say. Halsey and Kelly each share their process for writing new songs, and Halsey's hack for overcoming writer's block involves some regrettable decisions. They also discuss the importance of staying true to your own experiences. Check out their never before seen conversation!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

