Tiffany Moore, a hairstylist and artist from Eastpointe, Michigan, had to shut her salon's doors during the pandemic, but she found a creative way to get through the tough times. Tiffany created 3D portraits using hair extensions that bring her paintings to life! During a virtual chat with Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany shows off her latest piece – a portrait of Kelly using blonde extensions! Kelly is totally impressed, and says she could use those extensions right about now!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson