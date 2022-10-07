For the last nine years, H-E-B has been on a quest to find the best local Texas products for their stores! Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Supplier Diversity James Harris shares how the Quest For Texas Best initiative has helped numerous small businesses flourish, including Juan and Brent's Smokey John's BBQ Rub! Applications for the 10th annual Quest For Texas Best are open in February 2023.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight